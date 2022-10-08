Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan reveals he poses as a fake painter to impress his family
Amitabh Bachchan reveals in the show that he poses as a fake painter in front of his family.
Kaun Banega Crorepati has always been among the top-rated quiz shows. The show has had a massive loyal fan base over the year. It is hosted by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan every year. Now after 13 successful seasons, it came back with its 14th season. In the show, the host Amitabh Bachchan gets to meet a wide variety of contestants from all over the country, and he is amazed to hear their stories. He also often shares instances from his life on the show.
In a recent promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, Amitabh Bachchan introduced a contestant, Muskan Sandu, who is a student. On being asked by the house about how she was feeling in the hotseat. She shared that she is feeling light, which amuses the host as he has heard this for the first time from any contestant who came to the hotseat.
She further asked him if likes to do paintings in his free time. To this Amitabh Bachchan replied that he does not know painting. He added that he fakes being a painter by sitting on the stool for making paintings and he throws some brush strokes on the canvas to impress his family members. People say that it is an amazing painting and he acts very humble and tells them that it's very normal for him. Hearing the story of Amitabh Bachchan, everyone in the audience is left in splits.
In the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, the host will be celebrating his birthday on the sets. As per the promos, the Bollywood star will get a surprise visit from his wife Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan. Amitabh hugged both of them and was seen getting teary-eyed in the episode.
