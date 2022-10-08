Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan reveals he poses as a fake painter to impress his family

Kaun Banega Crorepati has always been among the top-rated quiz shows. The show has had a massive loyal fan base over the year. It is hosted by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan every year. Now after 13 successful seasons, it came back with its 14th season. In the show, the host Amitabh Bachchan gets to meet a wide variety of contestants from all over the country, and he is amazed to hear their stories. He also often shares instances from his life on the show.

In a recent promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, Amitabh Bachchan introduced a contestant, Muskan Sandu, who is a student. On being asked by the house about how she was feeling in the hotseat. She shared that she is feeling light, which amuses the host as he has heard this for the first time from any contestant who came to the hotseat.