Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan reveals his and Abhishek Bachchan’s love for crackers

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 is one of the most popular shows on the telly screen, which has a massive fan following. The show is hosted by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who is loved by the audience for his entertaining style of hosting. The contestants who reach the hotseat feel blessed to meet the actor and often ask questions about the personal life of Amitabh Bachchan. With Diwali week going on, the actor recently shared how he celebrates the festival.

In the recent episode, Vet Dr Rohit Gupta came on the hotseat and he had brought his wife as his companion. He answered the questions excellently, which impressed the host. The contestant asked the Brahmastra actor if he was fond of bursting crackers, to which he replied, “My family is very fond of bursting crackers, including my son Abhishek. Over the years we used to have competition with our neighbours for bursting most number of crackers, owing to which the lightning show went on for hours on the roof of their home.” Amitabh also revealed that to win the competition they used to keep a huge stock of crackers.

Uunchai actor further shared that now they only celebrated with ‘fooljhadi’ and wear new clothes on Diwali.

Amitabh's cracker incident

He also revealed an interesting incident related to Diwali, where he decided to burn a cracker on his hand. He shared he was fascinated to see others doing it and decided to give it a try, but as he kept 'anaar' on his hand, it blasted. He shared that his entire wrist was burnt. He told the audience to be careful with bursting crackers.