Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan reveals his father responded to every letter sent by his fans

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 is a massive platform that gives contestants a chance to earn cash prizes on basis of their knowledge. It is hosted by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. The actor often shares personal anecdotes on his hit quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, while interacting with the audience. In the ongoing season of the show, has often spoken about his father, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, and wife, actor-politician Jaya Bachchan.

A curious Amitabh Bachchan asked her whether the relevance of posts has reduced over the years due to the internet, and also recalled old times when the ‘dakiya (postman)’ was nothing less than a hero. “In our era, the postman was our hero because he/she was the only one who used to be our source of communication. He only used to bring letters to our houses. We used to respect them a lot,” he said.

Amitabh Bachchan was happy to talk about the ‘charm’ of the handwritten letter. He shared, “When you open the letter you get dry petals or rose petals kept in the letters, that kept the charm going.”

The actor also shared how his dad wrote a lot of letters to his fans and friends. “My father used to write a lot of letters to his fans and friends. Every day he used to write 50 to 100 letters, he would answer each and every person’s letter on his own. He used to write on small postcards and then would fold them properly and would post them himself. When I used to ask him why he is going again to the post office, he would say ‘I am going to see if the card was sent or not’.”

Amitabh Bachchan added that people often approach him and show him letters written by his father. He added that some have hundreds of letters from famous poet, and have even published them. Bachchan said that he requests people to give him the letter and people oblige him too. The episode was aired on Wednesday.