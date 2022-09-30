Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan reveals his favourite sport on contestant Sneha’s request

After introducing contestant Sneha to the audience Amitabh Bachchan beganwith the game and asked the first question for Rs 1000:

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 present week is on the theme of Navratri, where nine contestants came on the show for winning the quiz show. In the latest episode, Sneha Nair from Gujarat got the chance to sit in the hotseat alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

At work which of these can come in types like maternity, sick and earned?

Lunch Salary Sleep Leaves

After reading the question contestant Sneha asks Amitabh Bachchan to lock option D and wins Rs 1000. Amitabh Bachchan asked Sneha what is she doing nowadays, and Sneha says “Sir nowadays I am working in a physical research laboratory which is unit of the department of space hain usmein Mase and Atmospheric Science division mein senior assistant ke padh pe sir job kar rahi hoon.”

Amitabh Bachchan applauded her work and congratulates her along with the audience. Later Amitabh Bachchan asks the next question for Rs 2000 and she answers correctly and wins Rs 2000.

Further, Amitabh Bachchan asked Sneha if she plays any sports and Sneha replies saying “ yes sir I play lots of games but particularly I play in office only the game is called tennikoit and Badminton is a game where you have a ring made of rubber and the court is little smaller than the badminton court and the rules are quite similar and this is mostly played in South India.”

Sneha said “Sir I have heard that Tennis is your favourite game and other than did you love any other sports which you used to play mostly in childhood.”

Amitabh Bachchan replies saying “Bharat mein aisa kaun aisa hain joh cricket nah khela ho aur hamarey school mein bachpan mein hum sabh game kheltey they aur kahipe bhi humein aval number nahi mila. Abh khelne ki baat mat kijiye varna sabh zero hojayega hamara.”

After receiving the cheque for Rs. 320000, Sneha said that her state is known for three reasons Garba, gathya and Gir and because it's the Navratri she would like to do dance and do a little Garba with her fellow contestant and Amitabh Bachchan. Everyone gathered on the stage and danced to Alia Bhatt’s song Dholida.

After playing Garba Amitabh Bachchan asks the next question to Sneha for Rs 6,40,000 :

Which dynasty was restored to the throne of Mysore in 1881?

Scindia Wadiyar Gaekwad Travancore

After reading the question and the option Sneha asked Amitabh Bachchan to lock option D. After locking the question Amitabh Bachchan says that it's the wrong answer and the right answer is option B. Contestant Sneha takes back Rs 3,20,000 and leaves the show.

