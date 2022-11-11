Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan reveals how he attends Jaya Bachchan’s calls during work

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 has been getting lots of love and appreciation from the audience in the past few months. The show has a massive and loyal fan base, which watches the episodes diligently from Monday to Friday every week. A large chunk of the audience also watches the show because their beloved actor Amitabh Bachchan is the host and his commendable hosting style is popular among the masses. Amitabh Bachchan is often able to relate to the life of the contestants and reveals some interesting stories of his life.

The Devi Mahatmya, also known as the Durga Saptashati, is a part of which of these Puranas? A. Shiva Purana, B. Vishnu Purana, C. Markandeya Purana, D. Vayu Purana.

He did not know the answer and decided to quit. The right answer was option C.

After the faster finger first round, Bhupendra Chaudhary from Gujarat came to the hotseat. The 37 year old contestant, works as a Programme Executive in N.M. Sadguru water and development foundation.

As the game starts he was asked the following question for Rs 1000 is: Which word fills in the blank to complete the Hindi phrase ‘Bagal mein _, sheher me dhindora?’ A. Tora, B. Chhora, C. Gora, D. Mora. He correctly answers option B.

Amitabh Bachchan on missing Jaya Bachchan's calls

Bhupendra asks the host how his wife Jaya Bachchan reacts if her if he misses her 3-4 calls at a stretch. Uunchai actor revealed, “I think all the male fraternity would agree to my condition. Udhar se phone aaye and if you miss the call, then you are done. It would happen that she would not be aware of my situation if I am busy at work. But according to her, whenever her calls come, I have to be present.” He added, “So I thought of a way. I told my Secretary to receive her calls and give her my information. But then it went to a different level. She would tell me, ‘So now to talk to you, I have to go through your Secretary?’” The instance made everyone laugh out loud at his situation.