Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan reveals how he persuades Aaradhya when she gets angry

Her first question for Rs 1000 is: Which of these words can also refer to a signature? A. Autograph, B. Photograph, C. Choreograph, D. Lithograph. She correctly answers option A.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 recent episode began with the youngest contestant of the season Vaishnavi Kumari. She is a content writer and has been working in Delhi for three months. She is from Dehradun and writes about Korean drama and Japanese manga.

She uses her first lifeline audience poll for the question – Which of these states does the Eastern ghats pass through? A. Gujarat, B. Andhra Pradesh, C. Rajasthan, D. Kerala. With their help she correctly answers option B and wins Rs. 20,000.

Vaishnavi is also a reporter and said she never interviewed a celebrity. She expressed her wish to interview Amitabh Bachchan. She asks him his weirdest fan moment. Big B narrates that once they were shooting in Kolkata’s Botanical Garden and in those days shooting would quietly take place. He shares, “We had to cross a lake and found 20-30 people standing on the other end. We were in a boat. I saw a man waving a paper and he screamed wanting for an autograph. I called him. He swam through and I hugged him. I also got wet. He was carrying the paper and pen in his mouth while swimming. He was very happy when I gave him my autograph. But then he jumped back into the water to swim back. And the paper along with the autograph washed away.”

She then asks him how he gets time to be with his granddaughter Aaradhya. Amitabh Bachchan shared that he doesn’t get much time and said, “She leaves for school in the morning and I leave for my shoot. While she returns at noon, her mother (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) helps her with homework. I return home very late. But thanks to technology, we stay connected through facetime at times. On Sundays, she is free and we spend the day together sometimes. Her favourite colour is pink and she loves hair bands and clips. So when she gets upset, I gift her a pink hair band and she becomes happy.”

Aaradhya is Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter. She was born on 16 November 2011.

Also read- Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan gets up from his seat as contestant feels scared