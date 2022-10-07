Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan says he washes and irons his clothes all the time

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 latest episode began with host Amitabh Bachchan reciting a beautiful poem. Pinky Jawarani wins the round and breaks down in happiness. She says that she had waited for this day all her life. Amitabh Bachchan offers her water and calms her down.

Generally, while purchasing which of the following do we check the mileage?

A. Purse

B. Car

C. Shoes

D. AC

Pinky chooses option B and answers it correctly. Similarly, she answers all the questions from the first Padav successfully and reaches the question worth Rs 20,000:

Which of the following states is landlocked?

A. Maharashtra

B. Tamil Nadu

C. Jharkhand

D. West Bengal

Pinky chooses the option C and answers it correctly. She then says that she has a lot of assumptions about celebrities like they don’t repeat and wash their clothes at all. Amitabh Bachchan jokes and says that she has got it all wrong as he washes his clothes all the time. Moreover, he has that he wears fancy clothes only during the shoots. Otherwise, he repeats his clothes and keeps it simple most of the time.

Pinky then takes her first lifeline audience poll for the question worth Rs 1,60,000. The question was based on an instrument image.

Which of the following instrument is seen on the picture cover:

A. Guitar

B. Tanpura

C. Sitar

D. Sarod

Going with the audience poll, Pinky chose option D and answered it correctly. Pinky was unsure about the next question and took the call-a-friend lifeline. The contestant was still doubtful and took her last lifeline “50-50”. The next question was:

Which of the following does not have the status of a tiger reserve?

A. Dachigham

B. Sariska

C. Panna

D. Manas

She chooses option A and answered it correctly. Pinky was unable to answer the next question and took home Rs 3, 20,000.

Also read- KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan dictates a letter to contestant Manisha to check her stenography skills