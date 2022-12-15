Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan shares anecdotes and reveals the game he played with his friends

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14 will be welcoming Prapti Sharma from the City of Joy, Kolkata, West Bengal for 'KBC Juniors'. The wunderkind would be playing an amazing game, moving on to greater prize amounts with her sharp wit, and amazing host Mr. Amitabh Bachchan. The host would also be quite enamored by the wizkid, especially after talking to her about the game of 'Rock, Paper and Scissors' that the contestant would profess she is a champion of.

After a question regarding the game of 'Rock, Paper and Scissors', little Prapti would profess that she is a champion of the game. Mr. Bachchan would then ask Prapti about the game as he only knows about one game from his childhood, snake, and ladder. Prapti Sharma would then show the host how to play the game, creating more confusion for Big B. The only way the chaos would be resolved is if he could see a live example of the game. Prapti and one contestant from FFF would be playing the game in front of the host. Once he would learn the game, he would also indulge in playing the game with Prapti, much to the amusement of the audience.

According to a source close to the set, the host would then talk to the audience and tell them about the game he used to play. Mr. Amitabh Bachchan will tell the audience that he and his friends used to hold hands and play the game, "Aati Paati Saiyan ki Jaati". The one who was chosen had to go run and get the leaf of that tree while the others would hide. The chosen one would then tear the leaf off the plant and come and search for us. If it was "aati paati kele ki paati" then the chosen would have to go search for a banana leaf. He said he does not understand "Rock, Paper and Scissors".

Watch Prapti Sharma on the hot seat on the 14th and 15th of December for 'KBC Juniors' on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14' at 9 pm only on Sony TV.