Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan signs on a contestant’s hand; Find out why

Amitabh Bachchan further asks their mother about the time difference between their births. Their mother shared that they were born two and a half minutes apart and that the younger one is on the hot seat. When Big B asks if she gets confused, the elder one Anup shares that “Leave people, we get confused among ourselves because we have the same voice. But there is some difference now in our voice after growing up.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 has become one of the most watched quiz shows on telly screens. It is hosted by the Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, whose entertaining hosting style is loved by the audience. In the present season, a vast variety of contestants have reached the hotseat. The host is often amused by the story of the contestants. In a recent episode of the show, a pair of twins came to the show.

Amitabh Bachchan begins with the game and asks Anurag the first questions for Rs 1000 and it was:

Which of these devices can be used to reheat food?

Refrigerator Microwave oven Dishwasher Mixer

Anurag asks Big B to lock option B and wins Rs 1000.

After answering the question for Rs 10,000 Amitabh Bachchan had taken a break but before taking it he asked Anurag to give his hand and sign his hand so that there is no confusion or mishap between the twin brothers after they coming back from the break. And after returning from the break Big B checks his hand and sees if it's the right person sitting on the hot seat before beginning the game.

Anurag answers the sixth question correctly and begins to answer the seventh question for Rs 40,000 and the question was:

Which of these chemical elements is not named after a real person?

Nobelium Lawrencium Seaborgium Plutonium

After taking a lifeline that is 50:50 and the two wrong answers are removed from the screen, that is options B and C and is left with options A and D. Anurag selects option A and later Amitabh Bachchan reveals that it is the wrong answer and the correct answer was option D Plutonium. Anurag won Rs 10,000 and leaves the show.

Also read- Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Kanpur welder wins Rs. 50 lakh; Amitabh Bachchan offers his favourite dish to him