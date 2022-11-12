Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan's THIS habit at home will leave you shocked

In the episode, contestant Sarthak Panda came to the hotseat and he was seen playing the game efficiently. During the game, the contestant shared that his wife is an artist and when he comes home from the office, he sees all her brushes and pencils lying on the floor. He asked if Amitabh Bachchan is also an artist, then is he also messy. Amitabh Bachchan revealed that it is true that he is also very messy.

Amitabh Bachchan hosted the popular reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 is presently one of the most-watched shows on telly screens. It is the only quiz-based show which has had a massive success rate for decades. Show host Amitabh Bachchan’s entertaining hosting skills are quite popular among the masses and numerous people come to the show to just meet the Bollywood star. The contestants are also curious about the personal life of the actors. In a recent episode, Amitabh Bachchan revealed a peculiar habit which left everyone amazed.

Amitabh Bachchan on being messy

He shared that the place where he does his official and writing work is always messy as he wants everything within the reach of his hand. Amitabh Bachchan went on to reveal that unlike him, his wife Jaya Bachchan is the most organized one in the house. She makes sure that everything is in its right place. He reveals that even when some guests arrive home and sit on the couch, she rebuffs the couch and rearranges cushions once they leave. The contestant and the judges are seen as amused by listening to the story.

Amitabh Bachchan on missing Jaya Bachchan's calls

Bhupendra asks the host how his wife Jaya Bachchan reacts if he misses her 3-4 calls at a stretch. Uunchai actor revealed, “I think all the male fraternity would agree to my condition. Udhar se phone aaye and if you miss the call, then you are done. It would happen that she would not be aware of my situation if I am busy at work. But according to her, whenever her calls come, I have to be present.” He added, “So I thought of a way. I told my Secretary to receive her calls and give her my information. But then it went to a different level. She would tell me, ‘So now to talk to you, I have to go through your Secretary?’” The instance made everyone laugh out loud at his situation.