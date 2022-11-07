Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Anupam Kher's special massage leaves Amitabh Bachchan saying 'Haaye Anupam'
Uunchai movie cast members Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta have a funfilled time as they grace the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 is presently one of the most watched and highly successful reality shows on TV screens. It is also the only quiz reality show that has been going on for decades with an ever-increasing fan base. It is hosted by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and numerous contestants come to the show to only meet him once. The stories of the contestants often leave the host amazed as well as amused. The upcoming episode will be a special one as it will be graced by his old and special friends.
In the promo of the upcoming episode, ace actors Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and gorgeous Neena Gupta will be gracing the sets. The actors will be seen grooving to a song from their upcoming movie ‘Uunchai’. They will also be seen revealing interesting details of their younger days of working together in several movies. Anupam Kher will also be seen giving a shoulder massage to Amitabh Bachchan, and he seems to enjoy it as he says ‘Haaye Anupam’, which made everyone laugh out loud. They were also seen getting emotional over an incident on the show.
See promo here-
About movie Uunchai
The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa along with Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Nafisa Ali in supporting roles. The movie will release on 11 November 2022. The story of the movie revolves around three friends who take a trek to the Everest Base Camp to fulfil their fourth friend’s last wish. The trek turns out to be a personal, emotional and spiritual journey for the three friends as they overcome their physical limitations and discover the real meaning of freedom.