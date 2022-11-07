Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Anupam Kher's special massage leaves Amitabh Bachchan saying 'Haaye Anupam'

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 is presently one of the most watched and highly successful reality shows on TV screens. It is also the only quiz reality show that has been going on for decades with an ever-increasing fan base. It is hosted by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and numerous contestants come to the show to only meet him once. The stories of the contestants often leave the host amazed as well as amused. The upcoming episode will be a special one as it will be graced by his old and special friends.

In the promo of the upcoming episode, ace actors Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and gorgeous Neena Gupta will be gracing the sets. The actors will be seen grooving to a song from their upcoming movie ‘Uunchai’. They will also be seen revealing interesting details of their younger days of working together in several movies. Anupam Kher will also be seen giving a shoulder massage to Amitabh Bachchan, and he seems to enjoy it as he says ‘Haaye Anupam’, which made everyone laugh out loud. They were also seen getting emotional over an incident on the show.