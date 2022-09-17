Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Can you answer Rs. 50 lakh question that made contestant Prakyath quit the show?

Amitabh Bachchan asked the eighth question for Rs 80,000 and the question was:

In the recent episode, contestant Prakyath came to the hotseat and played brilliantly.

Normally, how many bones are present in a human thigh?

1. 1

2. 5

3. 3

4. 4

Since contestant Prakyath was unsure about the question he asked for the second lifeline 50:50 and the two wrong options were removed and options A and B were on the screen. Prakyath selected option A and wins Rs 80,000.

Amitabh next asked questions for Rs 3,20,000:

To mark 50 years of which of these did Queen Elizabeth II visit India in the 1990s?

1. Indian Independence

2. Indo-China war

3. Dandi March

4. India as a republic

Prakyath asked Big B to lock option A after giving proper reasoning for the answer and he won Rs 3,20,000 and also gets his first cheque. He further asks Big B to show the cheque to his mother after signing it.

Contestant Prakyath further gears up to answer the tenth question for Rs 12,50,000 and the question was:

Which god appeared before Sage Valmiki and asked him to write the Ramayana?

1. Lord Rama

2. Lord Shiva

3. Lord Vishnu

4. Lord Brahma

Prakyath used his last lifeline which was video call a friend, Amitabh Bachchan showed him the three names that he had shared and Prakyath chose Meet Shah for help. His friend hears the question and says that it's option D Lord Brahma. Prakyath asked to lock option D and he got it correct and wins Rs 12,50,000.

Amitabh Bachchan further goes on to ask him the next question for Rs 25,00,000 and the question was:

Known as India’s ‘Missile Woman’ Tessy Thomas worked as the Project Director in developing which missile?

1. BrahMos II

2. Akash I

3. Agni IV

4. Nag III

Prakyath says that he is not sure but feels it is option C and keeps on thinking about the question. He says he doesn’t know exactly but would be taking a big risk and wants Big B to lock option C Agni IV. Amitabh shared that it is the correct answer and he wins Rs 25,00,000.

Amitabh asked the next question for Rs 50,00,000:

Which Royal Indian Navy warship was jointly responsible for the sinking of the Japanese submarine RQ-110 in 1994?

1. HMIS Jumna

2. HMIS Ratnagiri

3. HMIs Parvati

4. HMIS Lilavati

Prakyath said that he was not sure but felt it is option B. He decided to quit the show. Amitabh Bachchan asked him to guess one option and he selected option B and Amitabh Bachchan says it was a wrong question and the right answer was option A.

