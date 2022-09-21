Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Can you answer Rs. 7.5 crore question which made Kavita Chawla quit?

Kavita Chawla was the rollover contestant of the previous day. Amitabh Bachchan read out the question for Rs 12,50,000 –

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 has become one of the most watched shows on the telly screens since it went on air. The quiz reality show is hosted by Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan and people are fans of his unique style. The show got its first crorepati of the season, Kavita Chawla on Tuesday night. The middle-aged homemaker played the game brilliantly and won over the host with her quest for knowledge.

So that it is clearly visible among the debris in a scenario of a crash, what is the usual colour of the black box in airplanes? A. Pink, B. Green, C. Orange, D. Blue.

Kavita narrated that she had watched Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn’s film Runway 36, where she had seen the colour of the black box. She confidently answered option C and won the amount. She answered the questions excellently and reached Rs. 1 crore.

She used an audience poll for Rs 1 crore question:

Which of these animals was the first to go around the moon in a spacecraft and return to Earth? A. Mouse, B. Rabbit, C. Tortoise, D. Chimpanzee.

She took an audience poll but was not satisfied with the poll answers and hence decided to use the third and last lifeline – Video call. She got no help from there as well. Kavita logically tried to figure out and correctly answer option C. Tortoise.

Kavita Chawla became the first crorepati of this season and was elated with winning a car alongside.

She sat for the final question for Rs. 7.5 crore: Gundappa Viswanath, the first Indian to score a double century on first class debut, achieved that feat against which team? A. Services, B. Andhra, C. Maharashtra, D. Saurashtra.

Kavita decides to quit the game and locks option A as her answer. However, turns out the correct answer is option B.

Amitabh Bachchan congratulated Kavita Chawla on playing the game so beautifully and appreciated her for being such a jolly person.

Also read- Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Contestant Kavita Chawla sings ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein’ with a twist