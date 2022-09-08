Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Can you answer Rs 75 lakh question which made contestant Harsh Poddar quit the game?

The first question for Rs 1000 was an image question. According to a Hindi proverb, which animal's tail does not become straight? He chose A) Image option A and got it correct. After answering the next few questions, he reached the first Padhaav of Rs 10,000. Which of these deliveries is also called a 'bumper'? He chose C) Bouncer and cleared the first hurdle.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 last episode started with roll-over contestant, Brij Kishor Singh, from Surat, a diamond cutter. After Brij Kishor Singh made an exit, Big B played yet another round of Fastest Finger First and Harsh Poddar from Delhi made it to the hot seat. While welcoming him to the show, Mr Bachchan revealed this is the first on the show that a contestant got all three questions right in less time. The 35-year-old is in the business of medical supplies after belonging to a family of doctors and his wife is a dentist.

Amitabh Bachchan then asks the 11th question for Rs 6,40,000. On 16th February 2022, Shri Amit Shah presided over a ceremony marking the 75th raising day of which of these organisations? Harsh is not very confident of the answer and decides to take 'Video Call A Friend' lifeline's help. However, his friend is not able to help. He then uses his other lifeline 50-50, the two options that his friend had mentioned were erased. He takes a wild guess but with a logical thinking. He selects option B) Delhi police.

Mr Bachchan read out the question for Rs 12,50,000. This is Rufus, a hawk used to keep pigeons away from which iconic sporting venue in London? He was shown an image. Harsh again applied logic while answering and selected Option D) Wimbledon, leaving Amitabh Bachchan impressed.

While answering the next question for Rs 25,00,000, Harsh went with his gut feeling. Which businesswomen's first major venture started in a garage and involved extracting an enzyme from papayas? He was very confident about option A) Kiran Mazumdar - Shaw and the answer turned out to be correct.

The game progressed ahead and Big B asked the 14th question for Rs 50,00,000 to Harsh. John Dryden, England's first poet laureate, wrote a play named after which Mughal emperor in 1675, while the meroro was still ruling? Harsh, who is a huge movie buff which he had confessed earlier, once again applied logic. Taking the reference from Ajay Devgn's film Tanhaji, he went with Option C) Aurangzeb.

Amitabh Bachchan asked the next question for Rs 75,00,000: Which of these flowering plants does not get it's name from a person? As Harsh was not aware of the answer, he decided to quit the game and didn't want to take a chance. The correct answer was: B) Gladiolus. He took home the prize money of Rs 50 lakhs.

