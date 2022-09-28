Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Check out Amitabh Bachchan's special gesture for contestant Shobha Kanwar

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 recent episode saw the contestant Shobha Kanwar coming to the hotseat after winning the fastest finger first round. Show host Amitabh Bachchan asked the first question and she answers correctly and wins Rs 1000. Big B further goes on to ask the second question for Rs 2000:

1. Maru

2. Taru

3. Charu

4. Saru

After seeing the options contestant Shobha says it's an option and Amitabh Bachchan locks it and says it's the correct answer and she wins Rs 2000. After asking a question, Amitabh Bachchan requested the team to show Shobha’s video on the screen. In the video we see contestant Shobha teaching all the students and helping lots of kids who go through difficulties. Her students say that they cannot thank her enough for her motivation and for helping them out.

After watching the video Amitabh Bachchan says that in the world two people are looked upon and respected by everyone that is a teacher and a mother. He asked Shobhaji about how she became a teacher. She said that it was because of KBC because she couldn’t have her own child and therefore thought of becoming a teacher. She added that she used to watch KBC a lot and all the knowledge she received due to KBC helped her become a teacher and that's why she has several kids who she calls their own.

Amitabh Bachchan further goes on and said that he would like to donate some money on his behalf for her students. He shared has never done anything like this before but after seeing her dedication he would like to give some credit for her journey.

He further begins with the game and asks a few questions to contestant Shobha who has won up to Rs 1,60,000 until now without using her lifelines.

The question for Rs 6,40,000:

By what pen name do we better know the Hindu writer and Jnanpith awardee Sachchidananda Hirananda Vatsyayan?

1. Nirala

2. Agyeya

3. Premchand

4. Dinkar

Shobha said that she is unsure of the question, therefore, would like to take her second lifeline 50:50 and options A and C disappeared being unsure about the remaining options she takes the third lifeline video call a friend. After asking the question Lakshdeep said that it was option B and Shobha asks Amitabh to lock option B and wins Rs 6,40,000.

They move forward with the next question and contestant Shobha thinks a lot about the question because she is not left with any lifelines therefore she decided to quit the game.

Also read-