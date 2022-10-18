Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Contestant Deepesh Jain gets stuck on Rs 25 lakh question; Can you answer?

In the episode, Amitabh Bachchan says, "Manyavar, aap Bhopal se hain aur hum wahan ke Jamai Raja hain." For those who might not know, Big B's wife Jaya Bachchan hails from Bhopal.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 has maintained it popularity over the years, and the present season of the show is watched in large numbers by the fans. The craze of the reality show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, the megastar of Hindi cinema, has been ever-growing. In the last episode, contestant Deepesh Jain, who hails from Bhopal, came to the hotseat.

The contestant played the game well and reached upto Rs. 25 lakh question. Dipesh Jain wins 12 lakh 50 thousand rupees by giving correct answers to 12 questions asked by Brahmastra actor, Amitabh Bachchan. For Rs. 25 lakhs, Amitabh asked him-

In which assembly constituency of Sikkim all the voters belong to the Buddhist monastic community?

The options were given, A- Sangha, B- Dharma, C- Karma, D- Sutra. The correct answer is- Sangh.

Dipesh Jain did not know the answer to this question. He had two options - taking the risk or quit the game. Dipesh decided not to take the risk, as he had no lifeline left. He called the game off. However, he was asked to answer it, the contestant locked option B i.e. Dharma, which was the wrong answer. It was good that he called the game off. However, he took home Rs. 12.5 lakh rupees.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan has enjoyed quite an illustrious year so far. His most recent films include Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and Vikas Bahl's comeback slice-of-life film Goodbye starring Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, Elli Avram and Pavail Gulati. Now, the talented actor is looking forward to Sooraj Barjatya's drama film Uunchai with a star cast of Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra. Uunchai is the story of three friends who take a trek to the Everest Base Camp. A simple trek turns out to be a personal, emotional and spiritual journey as they battle their physical limitations and discover the true meaning of freedom. The film is slated to release on November 11.

