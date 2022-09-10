Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Contestant Jay quits game at Rs 1250000 question; Do you know the answer?

Amitabh Bachchan began with a fastest finger first round and contestant Jay Umesh Shah made his way to the hot seat. Brahmastra actor begins with the game and shows the first question for Rs.1000 on the screen:

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 's recent episode started with contestant Naveen. He played well but got stuck at Rs. 6,40,000 question, for which he used the audience poll. Naveen found it difficult to answer the question as he was confused with options B and C. The audience selected B with 51 percent Naveen went with the audience and selected option B. But the audience was wrong, Naveen took home Rs. 3,20,000 with him.

Complete this Hindi proverb: “Garajne vaale baadal,--- nah.”

Baraste Marte Bhaagte Rote

Contestant Jay selects option A and wins Rs. 1000

He played excellently and reached the second padhav question for Rs. 3,20,000 and the question was:

Which of these rivers lends its name to the supercomputer set up in IIT Roorkee in 2022?

Indus Yamuna Narmada Ganga

Jay says that he is not very sure about his option and asks to take his first lifeline Audience poll. The audience begins playing for the question and the mutual selection option D gets the highest voting. After seeing the voting Jay goes with the audience and locks option D. Amitabh Bachchan reveals that it was the correct answer and he won Rs. 3,20,000. When Amitabh Bachchan is about to sign his first cheque, Jay asks him to say a dialogue from his movie Deewar “Bhai tum sign kartey ho ya nahi” Amitabh fulfilled his wish and everyone is impressed.

Amitabh Bachchan shares the eleventh question for Rs. 6,40,000 which was:

Asrar Hasan Khan was the real name of which lyricist who was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1993, the first for a regular lyricist?

Hasrat Jaipuri Majrooh Sultanpuri Shakeel Badayuni Kaifi Azmi

As Jay was not sure about the question he chose to take another lifeline, video calling a friend. Three options given by Jay were shown on screen and the contestant chooses Vivekanand Raizada. Jay’s friend suggested option B and even contestant Jay agreed with his option and asked Amitabh to lock the option. After locking the question Big B said that the answer was correct and Jay won Rs. 6,40,000.

Amitabh Bachchan further goes ahead with the next question and shows it on the computer screen:

If Aurora Borealis or Northern Lights are found in the Arctic which of these is its equivalent in the Southern hemisphere?

Aurora Madagascari Aurora Brasilia Aurora Australis Aurora Crux

Not being sure about the question contestant Jay asks for his last lifeline which is 50:50. After enabling the third lifeline two wrong options are removed from the screen and options A and C are available on the screen. After seeing the options Jay is still not sure and therefore thinks of quitting the game and taking back home Rs. 6,40,000.

