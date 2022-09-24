Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Contestant Karan quits at Rs. 75 lakh question; Do you know the right answer?

On which of these would you generally find a mattress and a pillow? A. Bed, B. Bookshelf, C. Dining Table, D. Teapoy. He correctly answers Bed.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 game for the previous night was played excellently by contestant Karan. He was a chemical engineer and a farmer from Gujarat. He answered all questions asked by show host Amitabh Bachchan very logically and gave explanations for his answers. The first question for him for Rs 1000 was:

He went on to give correct answers with his wit and reached Rs. 25 lakh question, where he used audience poll. The question was:

At which edition of the Olympic games did Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes beat Roger Federer and Yves Allegro in doubles? A. Atlanta 1996, B. Sydney 2000, C. Athens 2004, D. Beijing 2008. He goes with the audience poll and won the amount after answering option C.

The question for Rs 50 lakh made Karan use his last lifeline – Video call a friend: Which everyday object did legendary designers Charles & Ray Eames describe as "the greatest, the most beautiful" after their visit to India? A. Balti, B. Lota, C. Belan, D. Choodi.

While his friend said that since they are fashion designers ‘Choodi’ can be the answer but he was not sure. Karan thought carefully that there are many tales about ‘Lota’ catching everyone’s fancy. He went for option B and wins the amount.

Karan gets stuck while answering the Rs. 75 lakh questions: Who among these was awarded a Nobel prize for work that was later proved to be incorrect? A. Oswald Avery, B. Josiah Gibbs, C. Gilbert N Lewis, D. Johannes Fibiger. Karan decides to quit the game. Before leaving, he was asked to answer one option and he goes for Option D.

He then laughed before Amitabh gives his final answer. He shared, “I think you have realised that you are correct.” Karan took home Rs 50 lakh and the game ended for the day.

