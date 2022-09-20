Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Contestant Kavita Chawla sings ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein’ with a twist

The question for Rs. 1000 is a picture question: While cooking, which of these would you generally use to flatten the dough to make rotis? Of the four image options, she correctly answers ‘Belan’.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 has become quite an interesting show among the audience as it is about to get its first crorepati. The contestant Kavita Chawla had taken the hotseat after the contestant Bijal’s exit. She shared with Amitabh Bachchan that she had been trying to come to KBC ever since the show premiered its first season, her son reveals, “I have seen my mom study hard and she would tell us not to disturb her.” She shared that her son was born in the year KBC premiered for the first time and since then she has been trying for the show.

Kavita narrates that she has beaten her son and would often run after him with belan. Her son shares that he gets beaten often and with many things. He says, “I am 22 years and still get beaten up. The host says, “It’s not a big deal. Even I get at this age,” and he laughs.

Kavita requested Amitabh to recite poetry saying, “Kavita ke liye aap ek kavita padh dijiye. Please Sir.” Big B recites, “Kabhie kabhie mere dil me khayal aata hai.”

Brahmastra actor shared that he has learnt about Kavita being a good singer. To this Kavita says, “I sing but with a twist. At times I get bored in the kitchen and so to entertain myself, I sing Bollywood song with an English accent.” She first sings ‘Gum hai kiskey pyaar mein’ normally and then with an accent. She also narrates how neighbourhood kids speak to her with an accent.

Kavita also requests the host to sing a song but he shies away at first. Then, to everyone’s surprise, he starts speaking in an English accent and sings.

Kavita won Rs. 80,000 without using any lifelines and becomes rollover contestant for the next day.

