Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Contestant reveals often using Amitabh Bachchan’s famous dialogue from Pink

Further, Aarti recited Amitabh Bachchan ’s famous poem “Tu khud ki khoj mein nikal…”, which she often recites for her fellow students whenever they need to be pushed. Amitabh Bachchan says that the poem which she said was written by him after his film Pink was completed.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 latest episode was graced by the roll over Aarti. Host Amitabh Bachchan continued with the game and she crossed Rs 3,20,000 question. She also get her first cheque from Amitabh Bachchan.

Aarti also shared an anecdote related to the movie, “Sir iss film ka nah ek dialogue joh mein bohoth misuse bhi karti hoon. Hain voh serious dialogue No wala. Jabh kaam chori ka maan hota hain tabh use karti hoon, ghar ka kaam kartey waqt jabh kuch kaam boltey hain toh mein kehti hoon No… No means No, na sirf ek shabd nahi apne aap mein ek wakya hain.”

After a long chat, they resumed the game and next question for Rs 6,40,000 was:

The song ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ from the film ‘Dil Se’ was shot on top of a UNESCO World Heritage Site in which state?

Himachal Pradesh West Bengal Tamil Nadu Maharashtra

Contestant Aarti was unsure about her answer, therefore, decides to take her first lifeline and asks Amitabh Bachchan to use the Audience Poll. The audience gave maximum percentage to option C and she decided to go with the audience and wins Rs 6,40,000.

Aarti keeps answering the questions and wins Rs 25,00,000 lakhs by using the rest of her two lifelines. The thirteenth question for Rs 25,00,000 lakhs was:

Which of these cities has hosted the Summer Olympics, but not the Commonwealth Games?

Montreal Sydney London Melbourne

Aarti was unsure with her answer and therefore took her second lifeline which was 50:50 and the two wrong options B & C disappears from the screen. Even after using the 50:50 lifeline the contestant was not sure about her options and opted for the last lifeline video call a friend. Aarti recited her question to her friend Rohan Jha. Her friend Rohan thinks for a while and says that it could be option D Melbourne and the video call time runs out. Aarti said that she feels it's option A and will likely go with option A Montreal and wins RS 25,00,000.

The next question for Rs 50,00,000 lakhs was:

The Marwar Memorial was constructed in memory of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives during which military operation?

Operation Vijay, 1961 Operation Polo, 1948 Operation Steeplechase, 1971 Operation Meghdoot, 1984

After thinking for a while and being helpless without the lifelines, contestant Aarti says that she would like to quit the game as she has no idea about it and takes home Rs 25,00,000 lakhs with her. Before she leaves Amitabh Bachchan asks her to select an option, Aarti selects option B and Amitabh Bachchan says that it was the wrong answer and the correct answer was option A.