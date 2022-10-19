Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Contestant Ritu makes Amitabh Bachchan blush on the show; Find out why

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 is one of the most popular shows on the telly screens, which has been entertaining the audience for a long time now. The quiz-based show is hosted by Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan and people are fans of his unique style of hosting. The contestants are amazed to meet him on the show and the actor is often left speechless by the stories of the contestants who come to the hotseat. In a recent episode, a contestant Ritu Nischal shared her 32-year-old story which left him blushing.

In the episode, after Vikram Khurana left the show with Rs. 25 lakhs, he started with the fastest finger first round, which was won by Ritu Nischal. As she came and sat on the hotseat, she asked Amitabh Bachchan to give her a tissue. But he said that why does she need one as she is not crying, to which she replied that everyone gets one, hence she also wants one. Hence, he gave her three tissues.