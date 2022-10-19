Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Contestant Ritu makes Amitabh Bachchan blush on the show; Find out why
Contestant Ritu shares her 32 years long connection with Amitabh Bachchan on the show.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 is one of the most popular shows on the telly screens, which has been entertaining the audience for a long time now. The quiz-based show is hosted by Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan and people are fans of his unique style of hosting. The contestants are amazed to meet him on the show and the actor is often left speechless by the stories of the contestants who come to the hotseat. In a recent episode, a contestant Ritu Nischal shared her 32-year-old story which left him blushing.
In the episode, after Vikram Khurana left the show with Rs. 25 lakhs, he started with the fastest finger first round, which was won by Ritu Nischal. As she came and sat on the hotseat, she asked Amitabh Bachchan to give her a tissue. But he said that why does she need one as she is not crying, to which she replied that everyone gets one, hence she also wants one. Hence, he gave her three tissues.
In the episode, she revealed that people have waited to be on the hotseat for 22 years but she has waited for 32 years, which intrigues the Brahmastra actor. After playing the game and answering a few questions, she shared the story. Ritu told him that she was a very studious girl and never went to the kitchen till her 12th class. But then she saw the movie Amitabh’s movie Sharaabi and its song “Mujhe Naulakha Manga De Re”. She became a fan of his and wanted to marry someone like him. She further shared that when her husband came to live in her house as a tenant, he looked like the younger version of Amitabh and she fell in love with him. Amitabh Bachchan’s face turned red with blushing as he heard about her love story. Ritu became a rollover contestant.
