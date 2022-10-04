Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Dr. Vidya Gade quits at Rs. 12,50,000 question; Do you know the answer?

After a brief introduction, Amitabh Bachchan started the game with the first question worth Rs 1000: Which of these would you say as a form of Goodbye?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 is one of the most popular shows on the telly screens. The show has a massive fan following and people also love the entertaining hosting of the Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan. In the recent episode, Amitabh Bachchan introduced Dr. Vidya Gade from Latur, who won the fastest finger first round.

Hi

Hello

How are you?

See you later

Vidya chooses option D and answers the first question correctly. She went on answer questions skillfully without any life line.

Vidya the proceeds to the seventh question worth Rs 40,000:



The districts of Jalgaon, Dhule, and Nandurbar in Maharashtra are part of which of these geographic regions?



A Marathwada

B Vidarbha

C Konkan

D Khandesh



Vidya took her first lifeline- Audience poll. Option D got the highest votes, and Vidya goes ahead with the audience and won the amount. She answered eight questions easily and reached the ninth question worth Rs 1, 60,000:

The flag of which of these countries has the most number of colours?

India

South Africa

China

USA

Vidya took another lifeline for this question and video calls her friend. He told her that he is confused between option B and D. She then took her last lifeline 50-50 and answered B- South Africa. Goodbye actor called it the correct answer and proceeded to the next question, the tenth question for Rs 3, 20, 000:



The real name of which of these characters from the Mahabharat was Devavrata?

Bhim

Yudhishtir

Bhishm

Karn

Vidya quickly answers option C and completes the second Padav. Amitabh Bachchan then proceeded to the 11th question of Rs 6,40,000:

Which of these organizations was started in 1913 predominantly by members living in the US, to fight against the British?

A Ghadar Party

B Shiromani Akali Party

C Forward Block

D Swaraj Party



Vidya chooses option A as her answer. Amitabh Bachchan congratulates her as it is the correct answer and they proceed to the twelfth question for Rs 12,50,000:



In between which Planet's A and B rings would you find the Cassini division?

Jupiter

Mercury

Neptune

Saturn

Vidya was confused between Jupiter and Saturn, she tried to remember which planet would it be but then chooses to quit. Amitabh Bachchan asks her to choose one option to give an answer to the audience. She chooses option A Jupiter. Mr. Bachchan reveals that would be the wrong answer, Saturn was the right answer for the question. Dr. Vidya Gade takes home Rs 6,40, 000.

