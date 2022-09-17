Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Homemaker Kavita Chawla becomes first crorepati of the season

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 has finally got its first crorepati of the season. Kavita Chawla, a homemaker from Kolhapur, is the first contestant in this season to win the cash prize of Rs. 1 crore. Kavita is still on the hot seat to answer the Rs. 7.5 crore question in the upcoming episode. Kavita shared her excitement about winning one crore and being the first one to do so in the present season. Sharing her happiness on Amitabh Bachchan's show, she says, "I am extremely happy to reach till here. I feel proud that I am the first contestant to win 1 crore and I am really hoping and looking forward to answering the 7.5 crore question too. My father and son Vivek are with me in Mumbai and nobody in my family knows yet that I have won 1 crore. I want them to see the show and surprise them."

Even though Kavita has studied only till Class XII, she has tried to keep her reading and learning interests alive. She shared that one of the reasons she did that was to be on KBC. Right from the year 2000, she wanted to be part of the show. Last year also she came on the show, but only reached the fastest finger round. Now she has fulfilled her dream by reaching this point. She shared that whenever she used to make my son study, she would learn along with him. See the promo here-