Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Kanpur welder wins Rs. 50 lakhs; Amitabh Bachchan offers his favourite dish to him

Amitabh introduced him to the show and said he is from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Later a small video of the contestant is shown where they show about his welding profession.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 is a massive platform that offers contestants all over to country to earn massive cash prizes on basis of their knowledge. It is hosted by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachcha n, and he is a massive part of the charm of the show. The last episode started with rollover contestant Jyotirmayee, who dedicated a poem to him, that made Amitabh Bachchan emotional. After she left, contestant Rishi Rajpoot won the chance to sit in the hotseat.

Amitabh Bachchan begins with the game and the first question for Rs 1000 was:

Which of these vegetables is generally not green in colour?

1. Peas

2. Potato

3. Okra

4. Fenugreek

Rishi asked Amitabh Bachchan to lock option B and wins Rs 1000. Big B asked him if he loves eating Potato and he said, very much especially ‘aloo kachori and aloo paratha’.

After answering the second question for the Rs 2000 contestant Rishi asked him if he loves eating fast food like Momos. Big B immediately asked him “What is momos?”, and Rishi explained to Amitabh what momos are and their popularity in Delhi, UP and other states.

Amitabh quickly replied saying “Bhaisaab humko toh Vada pav bohoth pasand hain… Yesss dekhrahein ho bhaisaab vada paav ka mahatva. Mein puri zindagi Vada paav pe gujaar sakta hoon” further he requests the team to make him eat vada pav as he hasn’t tasted it.

After answering a few questions Big B asked the next question for Rs 25,00,000 and the question was:

At which city did PM Shri Narendra Modi commission India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant?

Visakhapatnam Kochi Mumbai Surat

After thinking for a brief time Rishi asked him to lock option B Kochi and Amitabh stated that it was the correct answer.

Rishi played well and answered Rs. 50,00,00 question:

What did Mahatma Gandhi famously refer to as ‘His Majesty's Hotels’?

Prisons Rashtrapati Bhavan Buckingham Palace Trains

Rishi used his second and third lifelife and correctly answered A. Prison.

Big B, therefore, shouts loudly and congratulates him as it's the right answer and he wins Rs 50,00,000. Later Big B says “Our Gyanaatji is very clever and like I told you about Vada Pav so he has brought few for you. So today you can taste my favourite food vada pav. Bhaisaab ye hain Vada Pav. Ye bun ke andhar isko kehtey hain vada aur bread ko pav bolte hain. Teher jao yaha aao… aur ye hain mirchi ek toh yaha katiye aur ek toh Mirchi katiye, uske baad aap khel payegey ke nahi ye hamari zimedaari nahi hain.”

He attempts the 15th question for Rs 75,00,000 and the question was:

The last known living members of which animal species in India are believed to have been shot by the Maharaja of Kiya in 1947?

Nilgiri tahr Asiatic Cheetah Sumatran rhinoceros Pink-headed duck

Contestant Rishi says that he knows about the question as he read it somewhere but was not sure of it and he has no lifeline available, hence he quit the game.

