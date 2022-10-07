Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Mirza Ishak Beg quits at Rs 50 lakh question; Do you know the answer?

As the game started, the first question worth Rs 1000 was:

Kaun Banega Crorepati new season of TV show, which is hosted by actor Amitabh Bachchan, is making headlines. The quiz reality show has a massive fan following and contestants come from every corner of the country for meeting the show host and getting a chance to win prize money. Contestant Mirza Ishaq Baig, who won the Fastest Finger First Round in the latest episode, made it to the hotseat in front of Amitabh Bachchan . He is a ladies' tailor by profession.

Q.1 Generally, on which of these do we use curtains on?

A.Wall

B. Window

C. Roof

D. floor

Mirza choose option B and answered the first question correctly.

By answering several other questions successfully, Mirza managed to win Rs 6,40,000. Amitabh Bachchan then asked the contestant question worth Rs 12, 50,000 which was:

Under the Bharatmala Pariyojana, the government primarily envisages to create a network of what?

A. Hydroelectric plants

B. Nuclear power plants

C. Roads

D. Telecom towers

Mirza was unable to answer the question and used his last lifeline “call a friend”. The contestant’s friend asked him to choose answer C. Mirza answered the same and won Rs 12,50,000.

After answering the Rs 25,00000 successfully, he was asked the Rs 50 lakh question which was:

Which phrase is stated as our country’s name, in Article 1 of the constitution?

A. Republic of India

B. India, that is Bharat

C. Bharat, a dominion

D. Union of India

The correct answer was option B but the contestant was unable to answer it and hence chose to quit. He took Rs. 25 lakh home.

Contestant Mirza Ishaq Baig, also took the autograph of Amitabh Bachchan on his sewing thread box. Amitabh became emotional after seeing this and praised the contestants. The game started and on the strength of his knowledge, Mirza Ishaq did wonders.

