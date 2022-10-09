Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 Promo: Jaya Bachchan leaves Amitabh Bachchan speechless with her taunt
Amitabh Bachchan gets a surprise visit from Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 is one of the most popular reality shows on Television screens and fans love to watch it. The general knowledge-based show is hosted by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. It offers an opportunity for the common people to win a huge amount as a cash price. Kaun Banega Crorepati has also been graced by numerous celebrities over the years. Big B will ring his birthday on 11 October and he will be celebrating this day on the sets of the show. To make this day more special, Big B's wife Jaya Bachchan, and their son Abhishek Bachchan will be gracing the show.
Today, Sony TV shared a new promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 o its official Instagram handle. In this promo, we see Jaya Bachchan taking a jibe at Amitabh Bachchan and says, "Mene dekha toh nahi hai par suna hai ki aap jab kisi ke kaam se pravahi hote hai, ya svabhav se, unko phool bhejte hai, chithi bhejte hai, vaise aaj tak muje kabhi nahi mili, bhejte hai?" After this statement, Big B is left speechless and says, "Ye karyakarm kya sarvajanik hora h yaar yeh galat baat hogayi". Abhishek Bachchan also takes a dig at him and says, "Bilkul nahi aap aage dekhiye kya kya hota hai."
The caption of this promo read, "Iss baar baithe hai Hotseat par @amitabhbachchan ji, jahan dene hoge unhein kuch mazedaar sawaalon ke jawab. Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, 11th October, raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par."
About Kaun Banega Crorepati 14:
Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. His interaction with the contestants is a huge hit among the audience. The legendary actor also shares tidbits about his personal life on the show, which is very much liked by the audience.
Also Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan reveals he poses as a fake painter to impress his family