Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 Promo: Jaya Bachchan leaves Amitabh Bachchan speechless with her taunt

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 is one of the most popular reality shows on Television screens and fans love to watch it. The general knowledge-based show is hosted by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. It offers an opportunity for the common people to win a huge amount as a cash price. Kaun Banega Crorepati has also been graced by numerous celebrities over the years. Big B will ring his birthday on 11 October and he will be celebrating this day on the sets of the show. To make this day more special, Big B's wife Jaya Bachchan, and their son Abhishek Bachchan will be gracing the show.

Today, Sony TV shared a new promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 o its official Instagram handle. In this promo, we see Jaya Bachchan taking a jibe at Amitabh Bachchan and says, "Mene dekha toh nahi hai par suna hai ki aap jab kisi ke kaam se pravahi hote hai, ya svabhav se, unko phool bhejte hai, chithi bhejte hai, vaise aaj tak muje kabhi nahi mili, bhejte hai?" After this statement, Big B is left speechless and says, "Ye karyakarm kya sarvajanik hora h yaar yeh galat baat hogayi". Abhishek Bachchan also takes a dig at him and says, "Bilkul nahi aap aage dekhiye kya kya hota hai."