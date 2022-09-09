Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Rajani Mishra takes audience poll at Rs 50 lakh question; Can you answer it?

Amitabh Bachchan then started the game with Rajani. After answering the few initial questions, she reached the question for Rs 5000. Popular during the recent lockdowns, what does the phrase 'WFH' mean? The correct answer was A) Work From Home. She correctly answers the question.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14's recent episode started with host Amitabh Bachchan initiating the fastest finger first and Rajani Mishra from Durgapur, West Bengal reaching the hot seat. As soon as she made it to the hot seat, she started crying and Amitabh stood there with a box of tissues to help her. She's currently studying PhD and has completed her graduation, post-graduation and B.ED with the support of her husband and her in-laws. She impressed him with her motivational talks.

Big B read out questions one after the other and she managed to crack each one of them and did not use any lifeline till she reached Rs 3,20,000 question. She reached the second important "padhaav'. Who was the mother of the Asuras, because of whom they were also known as Daityas? She took the help of her first lifeline 50-50 as she was not sure of the answer. She was confused between the two and after the lifeline she chose Option A) Diti and it was the correct answer.

Mr Bachchan then presented the question for Rs 6,40,000. Who was given the first ever World Food Prize for his contributions to India's Green Revolution? Rajani swiftly answered the question and chose Option C) MS Swaminathan.

She then answered the Rs 12,50,000 question which was: In August 2022, a bridge named after former PM Shri AB Vajpayee was inaugurated in which city? The correct answer was Option B) Ahmedabad. He congratulated her and read the upcoming question for Rs 25,00,000. According to belief, which of these shrines is said to be home to pigeons who overheard the secret of creation from Lord Shiva? Once again she applied her knowledge and gave the correct answer Option B) Amarnath Temple.

He calls it unbelievable and praises her incredible gameplay. He then asks her the 14th question for Rs 50,00,000. Rajani uses her second lifeline 'Audience Poll' as she was not confident of the answer. In 1970, which of these became an autonomous state located inside another state? The correct answer was C) Meghalaya. Her decision leaves Big B surprised and he asks her if she knew very well it was a Rs 50 lakh question and she confidently replies saying that she knows it is the right answer.

Amitabh Bachchan then goes on to share 'Audience Poll' lifeline usually contestants use during the beginning of the game, but she made this move and the audience incredibly answered it.

Rajani reaches the important 'Padhaav' the 'Dhan Amrit Dwar' for Rs 75,00,000. In which city was the first ever case of Moneybox detected in Monkeys in a laboratory? Rajani did not know the answer to the question and hence decides to take the help of her last lifeline 'Video Call A friend'. However, the person on the call is also not able to help her, so she decided of quitting the game. The correct answer was D) Copenhagen. Rajani brings home Rs. 50 lakh.

