Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: This Rs. 640000 question has answer within its question; Can you find out?

The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 started with the fastest finger first round. Suma Narsa Prakash from Bengaluru, Karnataka makes it to the hot seat and took home Rs. 10,000. After her, contestant Rahul Nair from Uttar Pradesh takes over the hot seat.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 season has been a massive hit among the masses and it is being watched in large numbers. The show host Amitabh Bachchan is an audience favourite and his entertaining style of hosting is quite loved by all. The contestants for this season have come from all over the country and have been giving glimpses of their knowledge and winning prize money. They also share life stories and Amitabh is often seen relating to the simplicities of the contestants' lives.

As Rahul Nair sat on the hot seat, he became emotional as he shared about the difficulties in his life. He shared that after an accident, he could not take up his previous job, and when he recovered the lockdown happened. He shared that presently he is studying and giving UPSC exams. He added that he aims to have a good job so that he can support his family. He also shared that he wishes to buy a house for his parents.



The contestant gave the right answers for the first stage and reached Rs 3,20,000. Amitabh Bachchan then read out the question for Rs 3,20,000, which was:

Amar, Veerta, Tyag and Rakshak are the names of the four chakras at which location?

The contestant took the ‘Audience Poll' as he was doubtful about the answer. He gave the right answer and won the amount.

For the Rs. 6,40,000 question, he used the other two lifelines '50-50' and 'Video Call a Friend' for confirming his answer.

Which of the following is the Oldest High Court In India? He finally chooses answer C) Calcutta High Court which was the right answer.

The next question for Rs 12,50,000 was:

NASA's space mission, Deep Atmosphere Venus Investigation Of Noble Gases, Chemistry, and Imaging, is named after someone most famous as what?

The options are:

A. Astronomer

B. Artist

C. Astrophysicist

D. Astronaut

Rahul was not sure about the answer and decides to quit the game. The correct answer was option B) Artist. Amitabh Bachchan asked him to take guess the answer, he chose B. Artist, which was the right answer. Amitabh revealed that if you read the question carefully, it contained the answer. He said that if the space mission name abbreviation is taken, it is DAVINCI, who was a famous artist and also a scientist.