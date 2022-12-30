Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani to grace; 5 revelations made on the show

In the recent promo of the upcoming episode shared by the official handle of the channel, we can see Vicky and Kiara having a good time on the show along with the host. For the unversed, the actors came on the show to promote their recently released film Govinda Naam Mera. They are seen sharing their funny moments, diet plans and so much more with Big B. The promo looked very interesting and we just can’t wait for the episode to go on air.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 is one of the most popular and loved game shows of the country. Fans of the show are excited to watch the show from Monday to Friday. Besides the quiz show, it’s the unique hosting style of Amitabh Bachchan that is adored by the viewers. Every week we see different contestants and guests appearing on the hot seat and playing the game. Well, in the upcoming episode we will see Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani gracing the show with their presence and their fun banter with Big B will leave you in splits.

Here are 5 hilarious moments on the show

Kiara’s experience while entering the show

In the first segment of the promo, we can see Amitabh asking Kiara that how did the latter feel as she has come to the show for the first time. To this, the actress hilariously replied that while she was on her way to the show’s set, her background music in the car was Kaun Banega Crorepati’s theme tune. As soon as she said this, everyone laughed their heart out.

Vicky shares his fear

In the promo, we can also see Vicky talking about his fear while coming on the show. He said ‘The only fear I had in my mind was what if we get out before the 10,000 rupees question’ and this left everyone in splits.

Vicky reveals his beautiful problem

Further in the promo, we see Vicky sharing about his beautiful problem that he never gains weight. He said ‘I can lose weight by eating burger and pizza. For gaining weight, I have to eat very boring food like grilled diet.’ He also said that ‘People go to the gym for losing weight whereas I go to the gym for gaining weight.’ Well, after hearing this both Amitabh and Kiara were in shock and started laughing.

Vicky talks about his skills

Vicky shared an incident about her mother that she once wished if she had a daughter then she would have made tea for her. To this, the actor told his mother that even he can make tea for her. After hearing the incident, Big B said that ‘We both have same situations. I just know how to boil water.’ When asked Kiara about her skills, the actress said she knows a little bit of baking.

Big B shares the secret behind good music

When Vicky asked Big B to sing a song, the latter hilariously replied ‘Please don’t ask me. There are beautiful machines which can convert bad voice into beautiful tunes already.’ To this everyone was left in splits. Well, there is a lot in store for the viewers in the next episode.

