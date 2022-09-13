Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Visually impaired contestant Aneri shares she is fan of Amitabh Bachchan's 'Black'

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali 'Black' was released in 2005. The movie also stars Shernaz Patel and Dhritiman Chatterjee in supporting roles. The film narrates the story of Michelle, a deaf-and-blind woman, and her relationship with her teacher Debraj, an elderly alcoholic who himself later develops Alzheimer's disease.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 is a platform, where knowledge is your biggest asset and weapon to win prize money. The show has been witnessing a vast variety of contestants over the past years. In the present season of the show, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, is a massive hit among the audience. A visually impaired contestant Aneri Arya will be taking the hotseat very soon and reveals to megastar Amitabh Bachchan that she is a big fan of his 2005 movie 'Black' starring Rani Mukerji .

Arya also says that she connects with the story of the film as she herself is blind and there is huge support she gets from her teacher. She mentioned, "Sir, you have played the role of a teacher in the film (Black) and with your influence, Rani Mukerji's character was able to express herself and grow. Just like that, even I have a teacher, my PhD guide, Dr Sunil Shah."

Aneri was very excited for taking the hotseat and telling Amitabh Bachchan about her favourite book to movies and food.

Hailing from Surat, Gujarat, the 26-year-old contestant of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, is an assistant professor of English at Shree Bhaikaka Sochitra Government Arts and Science College. During a conversation with Amitabh Bachchan, she gives credit to her parents for helping her to complete her studies and also speaks about Gujarati cuisine.

Aneri shared, "Mr Bachchan and I shared a lot of conversations, I told him about my favourite book, 'The Metamorphosis' by Franz Kafka and my favourite film of his, 'Black'. My parents also conversed with him during the show and my mother told him about sending me out of the nest while my father told him about how proud he is of my journey."

Aneri Arya will be taking the hotseat in the quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 and will answer questions for the prize money.

Also read- Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional as a contestant reveals her health condition