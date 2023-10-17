Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: A look at Rs 7 crore and Rs 1 crore questions that left contestants baffled

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, the iconic Indian quiz show, is currently airing, and it continues to keep audiences across the nation hooked to their television screens. With 14 immensely successful seasons preceding it, KBC remains a beloved television program that effortlessly brings families together, making them sit on the edge of their seats in anticipation of each question. Adding to the show's appeal is the magnetic presence of legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who impeccably dons the host's hat.

Rs 1 crore and Rs 7 crore questions asked on Kaun Banega Crorepati 15

The quiz show poses many interesting questions for the contestants that often leave them stumped. While some answer these confidently and take back home a cash prize of Rs 1 or 7 crore, others choose to quit. Let's take a look at Kaun Banega Crorepati 15's Rs 1 and 7 crore questions asked so far.

This season got its first Rs 1 crore winner - Jaskaran Singh. He answered the 15th question in the episode that made him win Rs 1 crore. The question was:

Who was the Viceroy of India when the capital of India was shifted from Calcutta to Delhi?

A. Lord Curzon

B. Lord Hardinge

C. Lord Minto

D. Prabhanjana

Correct Answer: B. Lord Hardinge

After the Rs 1 crore question, the contestant was asked the Rs 7 crore. Jasnil chose to quit the game as he was not confident of the answer. However, when Amitabh Bachchan asked him to guess the answer, Jasnil guessed correctly. The question was:

Leena Gade, a person of Indian origin, is the first female race engineer to win which of the following races?

A. Indianapolis 500

B. 24 Hours of Le Mans

C. 12 Hours of Sebring

D. Monaco Grand Prix

Correct Answer: 24 Hours of Le Mans

On September 14th’s episode, contestant Shubham Gangrade couldn’t answer this question and chose to quit the show. He walked away with Rs 50 lakh.

What was the aircraft that dropped the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima on 6th Aug 1945, named after?

A: A mythical weapon

B: A film character

C: The pilot's mother

D: The place where it was built

Correct Answer: The pilot's mother

Haryana-based contestant Tajinder Kaur won Rs 50 lakh when she couldn't answer the Rs 1 crore question on the show. The question was:

In which city was Suhaili, the boat in which Robin Knox-Johnston became the first person to circumnavigate the world non-stop, built?

A. Surat

B. Mumbai

C. Kolkata

D. Kochi

Advertisement

Correct Answer: Mumbai.

For the unversed, Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, hosted by Big B, premiered on August 14 this year. The quiz show airs from Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV. You can also stream it anytime on the app SonyLIV.

ALSO READ: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai's Ratna Pathak Shah aka Maya Sarabhai reveals cast took 7 days to shoot one episode