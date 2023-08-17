Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Abhishek Bachchan quizzes host Amitabh Bachchan; Here’s what happens next

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 is back on television screens. One of the most popular quiz shows of all time, it has continued entertaining generations over the years. While the common pattern is the host Amitabh Bachchan asking the participants questions, things will change in the upcoming episode. The recent promos of the upcoming episode of the show reveal Amitabh Bachchan in the seat of the contestant. But how will that happen? Read on to find out.

Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan switch seats

Abhishek Bachchan along with his Ghoomar co-star Saiyami Kher and the film's director R Balki will be seen gracing the upcoming episode of the quiz show. The recent promo gave a glimpse of the fun that will follow in the episode. The promo video uploaded on the official Instagram handle of the channel begins with Abhishek Bachchan saying, "Let's ghumao the game." Then he goes on to sit in the host Amitabh Bachchan's chair, while the latter takes the seat between R Balki and Saiyami Kher. He then asks Big B who was the real Paa in their 2009 film Paa. As Big B replies it was Abhishek Bachchan, the Bunty Aur Babli actor replies, "Galat. Paa toh aap hi ho na (Wrong, you are the father)." Then Big B complains, "Yaar, ye ulta khel raha (He isn't playing the game correctly)" To this, Abhishek jokingly says, "My game, my rules."

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

Watch the hilarious promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 here:

Later, Abhishek asks his dad how tall he is compared to Jaya Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan gives an instant reply as he says, "Itne lambe (This tall)." To this, Abhishek Bachchan gives a witty response as he asks, "Bulaun unko (Should I call her?)" Then, Big B replies, "Mereko nahi khelna yeh khel (I don't want to play this game)."

Advertisement

The video is uploaded on the official social media handle with the caption, "Abhishekh Bachchan aur Ghoomer ki cast ne KBC ke khel ko banaya aur bhi mazedar! Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati aaj raat 9 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par."

There's also another promo for the upcoming show which shows the director, R Balki requesting Amitabh Bachchan to say a dialogue in a drunk voice. To this, the legendary actor surprises everyone with his epic dialogue from Amar Akbar Anthony.

ALSO READ: ‘So proud of you didi’, Charu Asopa hails former sister-in-law Sushmita Sen’s performance in Taali