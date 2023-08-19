Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Abhishek mimics father Amitabh Bachchan's commentary style; Watch latter's reaction

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15 has been garnering massive love from the audiences owing to the interesting changes in the game and the signature energetic hosting of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. In the current episodes, Big B’s son Abhishek Bachchan entered the show to promote his film Ghoomer along with co-star Saiyami Kher and director R Balki. The episode went on to become an entertaining one with Junior Bachchan attempting to mimic senior Bachchan’s football commentary.

Abhishek Bachchan mimics his father Amitabh Bachchan

While answering a football-related question on Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15, Abhishek Bachchan revealed how he and his father Amitabh Bachchan are huge supporters of the Chelsea team. Junior B even said how his father does even better running commentary of the match than the original commentators. The Dasvi actor said how Big B will start talking to the players by saying,“Hey, pass the ball like this, ekdum bakwaas player hai (He is an awful player).” Big B too had a hilarious response to his son as he said, “You know at times they even happen to listen to me. So the commentary actually works.”

Take a look at the clip here

Junior Bachchan even took over senior Bachchan’s chair while the latter chose to sit between Saiyami Kher and R Balki. Abhishek even started teasing the Jhund actor by confusing him to choose the real Paa in their 2009 movie Paa. Big B began complaining that how Abhishek is not playing the game correctly while the latter says that now it is his game and his rules. We even see Saiyami expressing her gratitude to Mr Bachchan as she called visiting KBC the most special moment in her life and her nervousness standing in front of the mega star himself. She even said how her grandmother from Rewa has been following the show since long out of her love for Mr Bachchan.

Team Ghoomer participated in the quiz game reality show to support a trust and raise an amount for the para-athletes. Later , we see Shabana Azmi also joining the team asking a special question to the audiences. The cast manages to win Rs. 12, 50,000 ending the game for the day.

More about the show

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 has promised to be more exciting than before. This season has introduced a Super Sandook bonus in the second round of the game. The show airs on weekdays at 9 pm on Sony TV.

