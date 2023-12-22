Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachan expresses his gratitude to Jitendra and his family; WATCH

Amitabh Bachchan talked about his wife Jaya Bachchan once more in the most recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. The superstar played the fastest finger first, after competitor Nidhi Sharma's defeat in the game and subsequently received Rs 10,000. Rekha Pandey, a Delhi native, emerged victorious and took Amitabh Bachchan's seat on the hot seat.

Rekha Pandey, a homemaker, confesses to Big B that she likes both Abhishek and Jaya Bachchan. Rekha complemented Jaya Bachan as an actor by defining her as being natural in her roles. Then Amitabh Bachchan inquired as to whether or not she liked every member of his family.To this question, she replied that the entire Bachchan family is filled with gems.

Big B’s experiences during Parichay

Then Rekha questioned him about how he relates to his previous tracks. Then the actor retorted by saying that he relates the songs to his past and where he was when he heard the song for the first time. He then carried on discussing the movie Parichay, starring Jaya Bachchan and Jeetendra. The superstar said that Jeetendra and his family used to visit them on the sets of Parichay often and both the superstars still meet and greet each other, and they are still connected.

Rekha also went on to ask the veteran actor whether he has memories of all the actors he has worked with. Big B answered by saying that film is such an art form which leaves its traces in one’s mind. Once a film is made, the memories attached to it remain forever.

About Kaun Banega Crorepati

Being one of the most popular Hindi reality game shows telecast on TV, Kaun Banega Crorepati (abbreviated KBC; in English: Who Will Become a Crorepati) is the official Hindi adaptation of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. Amitabh Bachchan has been constantly hosting the game show except the third season when he was replaced by actor Shah Rukh Khan. The show, which was commissioned by Sameer Nair's programming team, debuted on Star Plus in 2000 and ran for three seasons until 2007. Season 1 through season 10 were produced by BIG Synergy (going by different names at different times), and the show debuted on Sony Entertainment Television in 2010. From season on, Studio NEXT and Tree of Knowledge (Digi TOK) are the accredited production firms currently co-producing the show.

