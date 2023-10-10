Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan asks contestant to gift him THIS saying 'Gharwale khush ho jayenge..'

Kaun Banega Crorepati this week is celebrating Amitabh Bachchan's birthday on the show. In one of the show's promos, Amitabh Bachchan is wished by his co-stars, friends, and close friends from the industry. The actor was visibly overwhelmed and thanked his fans and audience. In a recent episode, a contestant from Maharashtra shared his hobby with the host. After hearing about his hobby, Amitji asked him to gift him something from his collection. The contestant was only happy to do so.

Amitabh Bachchan requests Kiran Sandesh Patil to gift him an aquarium

Kiran Sandesh Patil works as a Branch Post Master. He won the fastest finger first and got the chance to play the game with Amitji. While answering a question about fish, Kiran shared an interesting hobby of collecting aquarium tanks on Kaun Banega Crorepati. He said he owns eight tanks at home. After hearing this the host made him promise that if he thought the need to keep seven aquariums, then he could send the other to him.

He says, "Sir agar apko kabhi aisa lage ki aapko sath (7) hi chahiye, toh aap hume de sakte hai (Sir, if you ever feel that you need only 7, then you can give one to me)..." Amitabh Bachchan also shared that it is good luck to feed food to fish. He even shared that he has been trying to get one for a very long time. Amitji says that he is lucky to meet Kiran who in turn said that he is very fortunate that he met the host.

The host reassures that Kiran should live up to his promise. He even says that his family has been asking him to have one for a while now. Amitji says,"Ghar wale bahut khush hojayege...Humko kafi deno se bolrahe the ki macchi ka tank lee aao." Kiran becomes a rollover contestant for tonight's episode.

One of the promos opens with Amitji getting emotional and telling the audience, "Aur kitna rulayege aap, ab bas kardo... Mai sabh ko tissue deta hu...aaj meri baari aagai.." (How much will you people make me cry... its enough now...I always give tissue to wipe tears now it's my turn...). Why did the actor get so emotional? What does he see that got him to shed tears? The actor even said that this celebration with the audience is the best out of all of his birthday celebrations.

