Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan beams with joy after contestant reveals daughter’s name Aaradhya

The recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 saw a contestant named Shilpa Meshram on the hot seat. While conversing with Amitabh Bachchan, the participant talked about her family and revealed that she has named one of her daughters after Big B’s youngest granddaughter Aaradhya.

Amitabh Bachchan elated after hearing the contestant named her daughter Aaradhya

The latest episode of the beloved quiz show began with Amitabh Bachchan playing the game with contestant Shilpa Meshram. After presenting her with a set of questions, the host indulged in a light-hearted interaction with her where Shilpa shared that she has two daughters and that she has named her elder daughter after Mr. Bachchan’s granddaughter Aaradhya. The host appeared visibly happy at this and replied, “Daughters are meant to be Laxmi and you have two of them.”

Here’s a glimpse from the recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15:

Sr. Bachchan then welcomed another contestant named Bhumika Devanand Mali from Shirpur, Maharashtra to the hot seat. Talking about her background, Bhumika said that she has completed her M.Sc. in Maths and is currently pursuing a B.Ed. She shared that it was her mother’s dream to make it to the hot seat and she started trying for the show along with her. The contestant then requested the host to make her mother sit on the hot seat for a few seconds. The legendary actor fulfilled her wish and stated, “Daughters are of utmost importance. They have the willpower and dedication to achieve anything.”

Amitabh Bachchan began the game with Bhumika Devanand Mali. She used her first lifeline for a question worth Rs 10,000. The audio-based question on the song Khoya Khoya Chand was as follows: Identify the singer of the song. Bhumika used a double dip and managed to answer it correctly. The right option was Mohammed Rahi.

As the game progressed, the participant reached a question for Rs 6,40,000. It was as follows: In which layer of the Earth’s atmosphere does the International Space Station orbits Earth? The options were: A) Exosphere, B) Stratosphere, C) Thermosphere, and D) Troposphere. Bhumika Mali was not sure of the answer and hence opted for the Audience poll helpline. Not being satisfied with the answer from the Audience, she used Video Call A Friend and chose option B). The host informs her that C) was the correct choice. Bhumika took home Rs 3,20,000.

For the unversed, Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 airs every Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

