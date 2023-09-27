Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan calls himself biggest fan of Dilip Kumar; says 'Jab bhi Hindi film ka itehaas...'

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 stands out as a beloved family entertainment show on television. The show captivates diverse pan-Indian audiences with its unique blend of quiz and emotion In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitji welcomed a homemaker from Haryana who played well by securing a win of Rs. 12,50,000 on the show. The actor applauded the contestant for being a housewife as it's a 24-hour job. The contestant had a fun interaction with Big B and the actor engaged in a playful banter with her husband as well.

Amitabh Bachchan called himself the biggest fan of Dilip Kumar

While answering one of the questions on the show, Amitabh Bachchan shared a fan moment with the contestant and called himself the biggest fan of late actor Dilip Kumar.

ed in In a question pertaining to the late legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who passed away in 2021, participants were asked, "Before adopting the name Dilip Kumar, what alternative name was considered for the actor?" The multiple-choice options were then provided.

Option A- Akhbar Option B - Babbar Option - Shah Jahan Option D- Jahangir

Pinkiji could not guess the answer so she decided to quit the game. Amidst this Amitabh Bachchan said, "I don't think that there is any other big fan of Dilip Kumar than me, but I also do not know the answer "After quitting the game, she guessed the answer but the answer was wrong. The correct answer was Jahangir. So, before Dilip Kumar's name was given to Yusuf Khan, Jahangir and Vasudev were the names that were suggested to the actor. In the movie Mughal-E-Azam, he got to play Akhbar's son Jahangir.

Later the actor shared, "Hum unke bahut bade fan hai. Agar kabhi Hindi cinema per itihaas likha jayega toh woh Before Dilip Kumar and After Dilip Kumar"(I am a big fan of him. If ever Hindi Cinema history is written, that will era Before Dilip Kumar and After Dilip Kumar) The contestant Pinki then interrupted him saying," You will also be included as Before Amitabh Bachchan and After Amitabh Bachchan."

Ek koti sawal

In today's episode, a contestant from Punjab Tejinder Kaur, will face the 1 crore question. Will she win? Will she become the third contestant this season to win 1 crore? Stay tuned for tonight's episode.

