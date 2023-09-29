Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan calls Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt ‘talented artistes’

Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati has consistently been one of the most-watched shows on Indian television. Combining knowledge and entertainment, the show has captivated audiences of all ages for many years. The fifteenth season, currently on air, continues to offer entertaining content, and Amitabh Bachchan's charisma undoubtedly contributes to the show's enduring popularity.

Amitabh Bachchan praises Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on the show

In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, Amitabh Bachchan showered praises on Bollywood actor couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. In the 34th episode, he welcomed contestant Naresh Ratare from Bhopal to the hot seat. After an engaging conversation, Big B posed a Rs.10,000 question related to a married couple in a movie. The question was - The lead couple in which of these movies got married in 2022? The options provided were: Jagga Jasoos, Saawariya, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The contestant correctly identified the 2022 film Brahmastra. Following this, there was a brief interaction where Big B expressed his admiration for the actors. Amitabh Bachchan said, “Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in 2022. They are talented artists. And both are very nice human beings too.” The contestant seemed to be confused and said, "Sir, you were there too." Instead of correcting him, the megastar replied, "I don’t know if I was in it, but they were prominent in the film."

Amitabh Bachchan returned to television with Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. This season of the quiz-based show aired on August 14th and is currently keeping viewers hooked. The megastar's unique hosting style and interaction with the contestants make the show more interesting. Participants from different corners of the country with diverse backgrounds grace this season. Contestant Jaskaran, who hails from a village in Punjab, was the first 1 Crore winner of this season.

