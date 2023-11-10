Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan claims he doesn’t like THIS; says ‘bada ajeeb sa lagta hai

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 is currently airing Diwali Special Week. In the recent episode of the show, a UPSC aspirant named Vaishali Krishna Kashid appeared on the hot seat. As she faced a question related to food item Momo, Big B went on to express his dislike for the same. He called the name of the dish ‘bhayankar’.

Amitabh Bachchan talks about his dislike for momos

After playing a fresh round of Fastest Fingers First, Sr. Bachchan welcomed Vaishali Krishna Kashid, an engineer and UPSC aspirant from Pune to the hot seat. He began the game and presented the first question for Rs 1000 to the participant. It was as follows: Which of these images depicts a momo? As Vaishali opts for the correct option D, the host went on to reveal that he does not like momos. He stated, “Bada pilpila sa hota hai. Bada ajeeb sa lagta hai pata nahi chala kya gaya muh ke andar. Arrey jaaye toh laddoo, jalebi, par jaaye kya momos. Ek toh naam iska bhayankar hai.”

Moving forward in the game, Vaishali plays smoothly till the question worth Rs 80,000 appears on screen. The question was: From which nation did Malik Ambar, former slave who served as the Peshwa of Ahmednagar Sultanate, hail? On finding it tough, she used her first lifeline Audience Poll and went with option C Ethiopia which came out to be right.

After playing Super Sandook and successfully managing to answer all 9 questions from it correctly, Vaishali revives her Audience Poll lifeline. Subsequently, she faced a question for Rs 12,50,000. It was as follows: Whom did Yudhishthira appoint as his personal protector when he ascended on the throne of Hastinapur after the Kurukshetra War? Vaishali Krishna Kashid was not aware of the answer and so, she decided to quit the game. The contestant took home Rs 6,40,000. While bidding adieu to Big B, she disclosed that her family has been skipping Diwali celebrations after losing their father in 2021. But this year, Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 unknowingly celebrated it for them.

