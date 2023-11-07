Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan credits brother Ajitabh Bachchan for his entry into the film industry

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 recently aired Family Special Week. In one of the episodes, we saw Bindaas Bhatias making it to the hot seat. While conversing with the trio which consisted of the first brother-and-sister duo on the quiz show, Amitabh Bachchan opened up on his bond with brother Ajitabh Bachchan. He also recalled how Ajitabh planted the idea of acting in his mind.

Amitabh Bachchan says Ajitabh is the reason he entered the film industry

The veteran actor stated, “Dekhiye mai apko batata hoon, jaise bhai behno me ya do bhaiyon ka rishta hota hai na, jo chota hota hai kahi na kahi uske liye ek protective vatavaran banate hai humlog ki uski dekh rekh karte rhe (Let me tell you that in brother-sister relationships or relationships between brothers, we tend to make a protective environment for the younger ones so that we can take care of them).”

Further in the interaction, Sr. Bachchan shared about his equation with his brother Ajitabh Bachchan. The actor mentioned that he always felt a sense of responsibility towards his brother who is almost 5-6 years younger than him. Amitabh Bachchan then walked down memory lane to recall how Ajitabh Bachchan made him realize that he was meant for acting. Referring to Ajitabh, Amitabh sir quoted, “Humlog naukri kar rhe the Kolkata mein, unhone hamari tasveer li or bhej diya ek contest me (We used to work in Kolkata. He took my pictures and sent them to a contest).”

The Don actor revealed that though he got rejected in the contest, he became quite sure of making a career in films after this incident. Post this, he quit his job and tried luck in Bollywood.

Take a look at the episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15:

About Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan was born to Hindi poet Hariavansh Rai Bachchan and social activist Teji Bachchan. While Amitabh is one of the most iconic actors in Hindi cinema and has starred in over 200 films, his brother Ajitabh Bachchan is a businessman who lives in London with his wife Ramola and three children. Amitabh tied the knot with actress Jaya Bachchan in 1973 and the couple are parents to two children- Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India 3: Ashneer Grover’s dig at high number of sharks; says ‘Life mein ek lesson hai…’