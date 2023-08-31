Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan crowns first 1 crore winner, poses contestant with next question

Since its debut on August 14th, Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 has been creating a buzz. The show has achieved an impressive feat in a very short span of time. In a recent promo video, an exciting moment unfolded as the show crowned its first crorepati. The announcement was made by the iconic host, Amitabh Bachchan. Jaskaran, who comes from Punjab, emerged as the deserving recipient of ₹1 crore and now stands on the verge of taking on the ultimate ₹7 crore question.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15th new promo:

In a new promo of the famous show Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, Jaskaran, the civil service participant can be seen winning 1 crore and becoming the first contestant of the season to achieve this golden step.

The promo commences with the show's host, Amitabh Bachchan, announcing the triumphant victory of the contestant who has secured a sum of ₹1 crore. Shared on Sony's official website, the promo is accompanied by a caption that read, “Paar kar har mushkil Punjab ke chhote se gaon Khalra se aaye Jaskaran pahunch chuke hain iss khel ke sabse bade ₹7 crore ke sawaal par! (Having overcome every difficulty, Jaskaran, hailing from the small village of Khalra in Punjab, has now reached the most significant ₹7 crore question of this game)”

Jaskaran belongs to a village in Punjab named Khalra. The contestant is currently preparing for his first attempt at the civil service exams. The show host Sr. Bachchan will pose the first ever 7 crore question of the season.

Jaskaran has also commented on the new promo on Instagram. He wrote, “Thank you @sonytvofficial”

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15 update:

The legendary Amitabh Bachchan has made a comeback to television screens with the 15th installment of the immensely renowned quiz-centric reality game show. Unveiled on the 14th of August, the latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati has swiftly captured the hearts of its viewers, emerging as a beloved spectacle.

In the forthcoming episodes, anticipation runs high as the audience is poised to witness the inaugural crorepati of the series, ensuring a captivating blend of thrill and exhilaration.