Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan dedicated his first pay to his parents, 'I found a way to earn...'

The previous episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati began with a grand celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi. Host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed his audience and greeted the viewers on the auspicious day. The show began with the fastest finger first round, and Vivek Kumar Aggarwal won the opportunity to play with Big B. The contestant was very happy and said that he had waited a long time for this opportunity and that his dream had finally come true. In today's episode, a dream of a contestant will come true and he shall be playing the sapt koti (7 crores) question.

Amitabh Bachchan took responsibility on his young shoulders

The episode began with contestant Vivek Kumar Aggarwal, who was overwhelmed with emotion after finally getting the chance to play Kaun Banega Crorepati with Amitabh Bachchan. He won the prize money from the first round, and while sharing his experiences and struggles, he asked Bachchan about his own life struggles and achievements. Bachchan said that he dedicates all his earnings to his parents and has shifted them in with him to take care of them. The actor said, "I thought that whatever I earned I'll dedicate that to my parents. I found a way to earn and then shifted my parents with me. All the responsibilities that they have been taking will now be shifted on my shoulders "

Bachchan then told Vivek that he could switch places with him whenever he wanted. The KBC team then showed the contestant a video of himself where he was pretending to be the host of KBC and playing the game with the audience. Vivek was quite shy after seeing the video and said that he organizes cultural programs and wanted to organize KBC. He did some research and created a KBC atmosphere, asking Amitabh Bachchan questions. Bachchan replied that he should ask him easy questions.

After a fun time, Vivek answered a question of 80K after using an audience poll, and the hooter ran out of time, making him the rollover contestant for Wednesday.

The sapt koti sawaal

In today's episode, a contestant will be playing Kaun Banega Crorepati and will answer the 7-crore question on the show. This means that he has already won 1 crore on the show. Will he win? All the eyes will be on tonight's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

