‘Tameez se baat karenge': What made host Amitabh Bachchan tell this to Kaun Banega Crorepati 15's contestant?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 is currently hosting contestants who have contributed to the well-being of society as well as people. The recent episode of the show began with social activist Ravikant Bapatle facing the quiz on the hot seat. Toward the end, the head constable from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Preeti Bhati appeared on the show and made the host a little intimidated.

Amitabh Bachchan surprises Ajay Kalyan Kedar

After Ravikant Bapatle made an exit with Rs 6,40,000, Amitabh Bachchan started with Fastest Fingers First and invited Ajay Kalyan Kedar to the hot seat. The contestant faces a question on the Marathi movie, Sairat post which he reveals that his favorite actress is Prajakta Mali. He says, “She is a multi talented actress who hosts comedy shows and does films and web series. A girl from a simple family made a name for herself in the industry. I am inspired by her journey.” Sr. Bachchan surprises Ajay and connects him to Prajakta over a video call.

As the game progresses, Amitabh sir presents the 10th question worth Rs 3,20,000 to Ajay Kalyan Kedar. It was as follows: This stamp commemorates the person who held what post in India from 1967 to 1969?

A)Defence minister

B) Lok Sabha speaker

C) Prime Minister

D) President

Ajay tried his best to answer the tricky question but upon getting confused, he decided to quit and took home Rs 1,60,000.

Here’s a glimpse of how Ajay Kalyan Kedar made it to hot seat:

Amitabh Bachchan welcomes a head constable from CRPF to the hot seat

Soon after, Preeti Bhati made it to the hot seat after winning Fastest Fingers First. Introducing herself, Preeti said, “I am a head constable on ministerial rank in Central Reserve Police Forces.” On hearing this, the Pink actor gets astounded and says, “Jab se aapne head constable bola hai, ghabrahat shuru ho gyi hamein. I will sit straight in front of you aur bohot tameez se baat karenge aapke saath.”

When asked who came for her support, Preeti said that she has been accompanied by her husband who is also in CRPF, and her father, a retired officer from CRPF. Amitabh Bachchan who was listening to Preeti Bhati carefully then says, “Yeh toh bhayankar stithi ho gayi. Idhar udhar kuch bol hi nahi sakte. 3-3 police bethe hain, pakad kar le jayenge.”

The host begins the game with Preeti and after she successfully answers the first question, the hooter rings bringing the episode to an end.

Take a look at the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15:

