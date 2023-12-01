Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan gives contestant tissue to wipe tears and does THIS next

In yesterday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, rollover contestant Sonakshi Pattnayak got emotional after being the first contestant to get selected. As the junior contestant took the hot seat, she continued crying. Host Amitabh Bachchan consoled her, and what she did next surprised everyone. It was a pure fan-girl moment.

Amitabh Bachchan consoles contestant

Sonakshi Pattnayak gave the right answer in the fastest-finger first round. As host Amitabh Bachchan announced her name and asked her to take the hot seat, she came to the stage crying. Big B asks her to stop crying.

As she continues crying, Big B says, “Humara duty chalu ho gayi hain (gives her tissues from the box in front) 1…2…3” “(My duty has started.)” Then the actor also asks her to wipe her eyes properly and says, “Idhar thoda sa bacha hain, bas, ho gaya?”

Then he places his hand forward and the contestant shakes his hand, but soon he clarifies, “Nahi nahi, haat nahi, wo haat mila rahein hai humse.” “(No no, not your hand…she is shaking hands with me.)” Then, as the contestant gives her the tissues, Big B keeps them in his pocket.

Then the actor also offers her water and asks her to breathe. He also adds, “Aap jaab ansu bahatein na, humko bohot dukh hoti hain. Mein janta hu ki ye khushi ka ansu hain.”

“(When you cry, I get really sad. I know it’s happy tears, don’t cry.)”

The Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 contestant reveals that she has been trying to appear on the show for the last four years, and finally, her dream came true. She is a class 7 student from Bengaluru. Then, the actor welcomed her and her family to the show.

Sonakshi made it to the hot seat by giving the correct answer to this question:

Arrange these animals according to their natural habitat, from the northernmost to the southernmost. The options were:

Koala Polar bear Giant Panda Emperor Penguin

The correct arrangement was B, C, A, D.

