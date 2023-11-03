Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan hails cricketer Rohit Sharma; says, ‘Adbhut khiladi hain sir’

The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 began with a bang, with contestants Aashiqana Aroras. They played well and won an amount of Rs 12,50,000. After they made an exit, Big B started Fastest Fingers First and welcomed Anil Ke Anokhe to the hot sofa. During a conversation, Amitabh Bachchan heaped praise on cricketer, Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma.

Amitabh Bachchan praises cricketer Rohit Sharma’s game

Anil Ke Anokhe consisted of Anil Kumar, Devidas Thardhare, and Sudhakar Jadhav. The host was quite impressed with the traditional look that the contestants opted, for their appearance on the quiz show. They engaged in a little chit-chat before beginning with the game. Anil shared his family's struggles and revealed that their father left for his heavenly abode when he was just 4. He said that his elder brother Sudhakar left his studies midway to provide financial support to the family.

Soon after, the game began and Anil Ke Anokhe faced the first question for Rs 1000. As they moved forward, a question on Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma worth Rs 10,000 was asked. It was as follows: “Which Indian broke the record for most centuries in most ODI World Cups in 2023?” The answer was Rohit Sharma. On this, Sr. Bachchan expressed his liking for the skipper and batsman. He stated, “Adbhut khiladi hain sir maarna shuru karte hain toh bas… (He is a wonderful player. Once he starts hitting…).”

Here’s a glimpse from the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15

Further in the game, Anil Ke Anokhe was asked a question about Neeraj Chopra. This made Amitabh Bachchan recall the Javelin throw player’s appearance on his show. He mentioned that Neeraj had gifted his Javelin to him and he has kept it safe in his room. The legendary actor also joked that if anyone does any mischief, he will hit him with the Javelin.

After winning Rs 6,40,000, the host takes a few moments to have a casual conversation with the contestants. Anil Kumar shocks Mr Bachchan after he discloses that he has named his son after the actor’s film Trishul. Sudhakar shares the story behind it and says that the day Anil’s son was born, Trishul was airing on television.

Reacting to this, the legendary actor said, “Acha hua Don nahi chal rahi thi, nahi toh bohot gadbad ho jati (Thank God Don was not airing at that time. It would have been a real mess).”

Anil Ke Anokhe decided to quit after earning a prize money of Rs 6,40,000 as they were not sure about the question worth Rs 12,50,000.

