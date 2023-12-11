Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan hails Rashmika Mandanna’s performance in Animal; WATCH

The recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 saw Pramod Bhaske from Nanded, Maharashtra making his way to the hot seat. During the gameplay, the contestant engaged in a heartwarming interaction with the host where he told him that he is a big fan of Rashmika Mandanna. Amitabh Bachchan connected him with the actress over a video call. He also applauded Rashmika’s performance in the latest release Animal and called it fantastic. The two have worked together in Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye.

Amitabh Bachchan lauds Rashmika Mandanna’s acting in Animal

After reaching the hot seat on the quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, Pramod Bhaske made Amitabh ask him about his hobbies. When the host did so, he went on to reveal that he is a music lover and a movie buff. Pramod said, “I specifically like watching South Indian movies. I am a crazy fan of Rashmika Mandanna. There is no other fan of hers like me."

Sharing more about his obsession with the Mission Majnu actress, Pramod Bhaske mentioned that he has been Rashmika's admirer since 2016 when her first Kannada movie 'Kirik Party' was released. He disclosed that he has received a reply from her on social media thrice.

Take a look at the conversation between Pramod Bhaske and Rashmika Mandanna:

When Big B inquired if they had an exchange recently, Pramod replied negatively and reasoned that Rashmika Mandanna is busy with the promotional spree of her film Animal these days.

Later in the game, the Yaarana actor surprised the contestant by connecting him with Rashmika on a video call. Pramod Bhaske got all excited to see his favorite star. He talked to the Pushpa actress and told her about his wish to meet her one day. To this, Rashmika Mandanna stated, “I wish I get to meet you in person one day. I want to wish you all the very best. You are doing so well. I'm so proud of you."

The 81-year-old actor then said, "Thank you so much, Rashmika. We keep seeing your films. And your latest film was quite amazing. Loved your performance in Animal. It was fantastic. One day, we'll sit and talk about it." Rashmika thanked Sr. Bachchan for his kind words and concluded the call.

For the unversed, Animal has taken the box office by storm with its collections. It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, and Suresh Oberoi, among others, appear in the supporting cast. Animal is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

