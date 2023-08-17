Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan has a relatable reaction as contestant reveals he is from Bihar in UP

The legendary Amitabh Bachchan has made a triumphant comeback to our television screens with the 15th season of the immensely popular quiz-oriented reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. KBC 15 premiered on August 14, 2023, on Sony TV and it was today that the show has reached its third episode. Sr Bachchan made a handsome appearance on the show in an elegant greyish-blue checkered suit, accentuated by a charming blue brooch. During the episode, Amitabh Bachchan was stunned when contestant Kapil Dev revealed he hails from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh.

Amitabh Bachchan reacts as contestant reveals he is from Bihar in UP

The latest episode commenced with a graceful entrance by the show's host, Amitabh Bachchan. The contestants were eagerly engaged in the fastest finger first segment, and among them, contestant Kapil Dev emerged on the top. This victory granted him the opportunity to demonstrate his knowledge from the coveted hot seat.

During the episode, Sr Bachchan asked the contestant where he is from. Reacting to the same, contestant Kapil Dev shared that he hails from "Bihar, Uttar Pradesh." Mr Bachchan then asked the contestant how he may be from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh as they are both two different states. Answering the question from Big B, Kapil Dev swiftly clarified his response, explaining that Bihar is a village located within the state of Uttar Pradesh.

As the game proceeded, Kapil shared some unknown facts about his beautiful village. He said that the Chambal river flows by his village, which is a very beautiful sight. Kapil also gave out important information stating that his village is near the city of Etawah, which is about 3-4 kilometers away. He mentioned that this is where a beautiful confluence of five rivers that is Yamuna, Chambal, Kwari, Sindhu, and Pahuj forms there.

In the show, Kapil shared his aspiration of becoming an Income Tax Officer. He mentioned to Amitabh Bachchan that, in the game phela padav (the first level) for all the contestants is 10,000/- but for him it is 80,000/-, which is the cost of coaching required for his pursuit of becoming an IT Officer.

Kapil Dev's journey on Kaun Banega Crorepati will resume tomorrow. Today, he secured a total of twelve lakhs and fifty thousand rupees.

About Kaun Banega Crorepati

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 will be broadcasted on weekdays at 9 pm on Sony TV. The show is hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. Big B has presented the show since its inception.The third season was although hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.

