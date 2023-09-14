Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan hugs the contestant on behalf of his family

Kaun Banega Crorepati has been a family-time show for the past 15 years. The show was hosted by legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and has become a family time together. In this season, numerous contestants have fulfilled their dreams by making it to the hot seat opposite Amitji. In some of the episodes, the actor hugs them and even offers them a tissue to wipe tears as a polite gesture. In a recent episode, the actor hugged a contestant after he won a big prize money with his knowledge.

Amitabh Bachchan hugs Shubham in his parents absence

In the previous episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitji posted a question of 25 lakhs in front of Shubham. He used a double dip question to answer and won the prize money. The actor congratulates him and makes a call to his parents. In the show format, the contestants are allowed to bring their companion to the show but Shubham belongs to a low-income family and can't afford to travel for himself and one of his parent.

In light of this Amitabh Bachchan called his parents and congratulated him. He surprises him by saying that someone wants to call him and that is Shubham's parents.

Amitji congratulates them and says- "Ever since he has come here, he has been saying that he wants to make a house for you both. And now he can buy it with the help of this money. Now, they cannot hug you as they are a little far from you but when you go home I hope they hug you. Sir if there is no problem then I would like to hug you. If they are not there then I will hug you on behalf of them. When he had come he stated that the walls of his house were very weak and now after winning over here he can finally renovate his house."

The contestant is overwhelmed with joy as the actor hugs him. Later Amitji poses another question to him of 50lakhs and he very nicely answers and wins the prize money. As the 1crore question is being posed the hooter rings and in today's episode the question will be asked.

