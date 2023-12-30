Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan impressed with Avinash Bharti’s performance, ‘Bohot badhiya khele aap’

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 kept the audiences hooked to their screens for almost 5 months. The show came to an end recently and in the last episode, viewers witnessed Avinash Bharti facing Rs 1 crore question. It also invited some special guests like Sharmila Tagore and Vidya Balan on the hot seat.

Amitabh Bachchan applauds Avinash Bharti

The last episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 began with the host Amitabh Bachchan informing the audience that this is the only episode in the history of KBC which will begin with a question worth Rs 1 crore. Big B then called Avinash Bharti on the hot seat and saw a recap of his journey. Avinash had left his home in 2019 after promising his mother that he would only return home when he became an IAS officer or played in KBC.

The contestant faced Rs 1 crore question. It was as follows: Who among these was an India-born 15-year old, considered the youngest ever recipient of the Victoria Cross, the highest British military honor? The options were: A) Andrew Fitzgibbon B) Francis Fitzpatrick C) Richard Fitzgerald D) Charles Fitzclarence.

Avinash Bharti gave a thought to it and even recollected the entire history of Victoria Cross. However, he preferred not taking a risk after being unsure of the answer. Avinash decided to quit the game and won Rs 50 lakhs.

Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan praised the contestant for his knowledge. He advised him to visit his village and meet his parents after 4 years. The host also presented Avinash Bharti a special gift and stated, “Aap bohot hi badhiya khele hain. Mata pita aur hamara aashirwad aapke saath hai (You played really well. You have blessings from your parents and me).”

Here’s a glimpse from the recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15:

About KBC 15’s last episode

The last episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 saw eminent guests Sheela Devi, Vidya Balan, Sharmila Tagore, and Sara Ali Khan. All the guests shared amusing stories with the host. While Vidya and para archer Sheela played the game together, Sharmila appeared with granddaughter Sara on the hot seat. The episode ended with an emotional speech from Amitabh Bachchan. He moved into tears while delivering the last line.

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Meet the contestant who lives in same hostel room as Amitabh Bachchan once stayed