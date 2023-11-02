Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan inspires Bindaas Bhatias to play well after they share THIS issue

The recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 saw Bindaas Bhatias making it to the hot sofa. They played the game well and also revealed about their expenses on a medical condition. Big B acknowledged the same and wished best of luck to them for their performance on the show.

Amitabh Bachchan encourages contestants to play well after hearing about their issues

The latest episode from the Family Special Week of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 began with the rollover contestants Zindadill Parampills- Ashish, Tejal and Anne. They successfully answered questions till the second padav. However, the trio got a little confused on the 12th question worth Rs 12,50,000. They won Rs 3,20,000.

Take a look at the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15

Bindaas Bhatias were playing absolutely fine but on 9th question for Rs 1,60,000, they used audience poll lifeline. The question was put up after the host showed a picture to the contestants on a big screen. It was as follows: A representation of this Chakra appears on the logo of which football club in the Indian Super League?

Mumbai FC Odisha FC Bengaluru FC Goa FC

Post a great display at the game, Bindaas Bhatias and host Amitabh Bachchan got engaged in a personal discussion. The Shahenshah actor asked them about what they want to do with the money earned on the show. To this, Pradeep said that he wants to build his own house as he lives in a rental property at present.

Continuing further, he shared that his wife is dependent on dialysis. So, he needs money for that also. After listening to Pradeep Bhatia’s struggles, Mr. Bachchan also expressed worry and acknowledged the high expenses associated with dialysis-dependent kidney condition. He gave them best wishes to earn as much as they can on the show.

The Bhatias then faced the tricky 12th question worth Rs 25,50,000. It was as follows: Who was the first ever Indian to reach the final of the All England Open Badminton Championships?

Prakash Padukone Prakash Nath Nandu Natekar Devinder Mohan

While Praadeep was considering option B, the advice that came from the video call helpline was option A. After much contemplation, Bindaas Bhatias decided to quit and took home Rs 12,50,000. Later, the host revealed that the correct answer was indeed Prakash Nath.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa’s Nidhi Shah and Adhik Mehta share fun moments with co-stars on trending meme Just Looking Wow: Watch